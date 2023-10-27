(BIVN) – A new group of students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy took the Oath of a Pharmacist last Sunday during the annual White Coat Ceremony at Hale Kihoʻihoʻi.

First-year students took the Oath of a Pharmacist as part of the annual University of Hawai`i at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) White Coat Ceremony, held Sunday, October 22 in Hale Kihoʻihoʻi. Students, family and friends were welcomed by DKICP Interim Dean Miriam Mobley Smith and by Chancellor Bonnie Irwin, who both talked about the valuable roles that pharmacists play in delivering quality healthcare to their communities. Dr. Bindu Sheth, healthcare supervisor of pharmacy and retail operations for Walgreens, addressed the group and shared three recommendations for being successful in studies and future careers in pharmacy: find a mentor; find your passion and get involved; and collaborate within the profession. The keynote speaker was Prabu Segaran, Pharm.D., (DKICP Class of 2013), who now serves as ambulatory care clinical pharmacist for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. He challenged the student pharmacists to study more than just intellectually by taking advantage of fieldtrips and outings, recalling the value of an excursion to Moloka`i that he participated in during his time at DKICP. Segaran also emphasized the value of play and exploration during the four years of study by making connections with fellow students and forming social bonds through participation in fraternities or simply seeing more of the island. Lastly, he encouraged students to be of service to the College, the community and the profession by taking leadership roles while in school and beyond.

Last week, the university announced a new, permanent dean of DKICP, Dr. Rae Matsumoto, following a meeting of the Board of Regents.

