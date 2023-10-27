(BIVN) – A new group of students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy took the Oath of a Pharmacist last Sunday during the annual White Coat Ceremony at Hale Kihoʻihoʻi.
First-year students took the Oath of a Pharmacist as part of the annual University of Hawai`i at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) White Coat Ceremony, held Sunday, October 22 in Hale Kihoʻihoʻi.
Students, family and friends were welcomed by DKICP Interim Dean Miriam Mobley Smith and by Chancellor Bonnie Irwin, who both talked about the valuable roles that pharmacists play in delivering quality healthcare to their communities.
Dr. Bindu Sheth, healthcare supervisor of pharmacy and retail operations for Walgreens, addressed the group and shared three recommendations for being successful in studies and future careers in pharmacy: find a mentor; find your passion and get involved; and collaborate within the profession.
The keynote speaker was Prabu Segaran, Pharm.D., (DKICP Class of 2013), who now serves as ambulatory care clinical pharmacist for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. He challenged the student pharmacists to study more than just intellectually by taking advantage of fieldtrips and outings, recalling the value of an excursion to Moloka`i that he participated in during his time at DKICP.
Segaran also emphasized the value of play and exploration during the four years of study by making connections with fellow students and forming social bonds through participation in fraternities or simply seeing more of the island. Lastly, he encouraged students to be of service to the College, the community and the profession by taking leadership roles while in school and beyond.
Last week, the university announced a new, permanent dean of DKICP, Dr. Rae Matsumoto, following a meeting of the Board of Regents.
University of Hawai`i at Hilo Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin announces the appointment of Dr. Rae Matsumoto as the permanent dean of the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy following the October 19, 2023 UH Board of Regents meeting. Matsumoto’s appointment is effective November 16, 2023. She replaces Interim Dean Miriam Mobley Smith.
Matsumoto is currently a professor of physiology and pharmacology at the University of the Pacific (Stockton, CA), a position she has held since 2022. Prior to that, she has held various administrative and faculty positions, including dean and professor of the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy at the University of the Pacific from 2020-2022, dean and professor of the College of Pharmacy at Touro University California (Vallejo, CA) from 2014-2020, and associate dean for research and graduate programs and professor at West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV) from 2007-2014.
She also has vast educational program development experience, including faculty mentoring, staff development, student success and career development, budgetary and fiscal management, founded numerous graduate and research training programs, and is a strong advocate for community outreach programs.
She is the lead author or co-author of over 100 publications, a member of national and international professional organizations, and inventor of multiple patents.
Matsumoto received her B.S. magna cum laude from Creighton University (Omaha, NE), and Sc.M and Ph.D. from Brown University (Providence, RI).
“I am excited to have Dr. Matsumoto join the UH Hilo leadership team,” Irwin said. “She brings a wide variety of experience to the position and is prepared to lead the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy forward. I am grateful for all of the good work of Interim Dean Mobley Smith over the last year and a half to prepare the college for the new incoming leadership and a bright future.”
