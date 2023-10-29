(BIVN) – New research shows the ʻoʻopu nākea – one of nine freshwater, amphidromous goby fish native to Hawaiʻi – needs to access the ocean as part of its natural life cycle.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa study, “Understanding Amphidromy in Hawai‘i: ‘O‘opu nākea (Awaous stamineus)”, published in the Journal of Fish Biology, is said to highlight the importance of preserving Hawaiʻi’s freshwater streams and bodies of water.

From the UH-Mānoa news release:

New research out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is highlighting the importance of the ma uka (mountain) to ma kai (ocean) approach to the stewardship of Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources. The research focused on ʻoʻopu nākea, a type of goby fish found only in Hawaiʻi. ʻOʻopu nākea spends the larval part of its life in the ocean before returning to the freshwater streams to complete adulthood. It is also one of five freshwater fishes endemic to Hawaiʻi with fused pelvic fins that act as a suction cup to help climb waterfalls as they migrate upstream. Unfortunately, like so many endemic species to Hawaiʻi, ʻoʻopu nākea are under threat from climate change and human activity and previous research indicated the species no longer needed to reach the ocean to complete their life cycle. The UH Mānoa-led team utilized the latest microchemistry methods and found that 100% of ʻoʻopu nākea are still using the ocean as an important part of larval development. The study, “Understanding Amphidromy in Hawai‘i: ‘O‘opu nākea (Awaous stamineus),” was published in the Journal of Fish Biology, and although the findings were positive, they still highlight the importance of preserving Hawaiʻi’s freshwater streams and bodies of water. “If our waterways are not maintained, we could see a decrease in native species,” said Yinphan Tsang, co-author of the study and principal investigator of the UH Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management (NREM) Tsang Stream Lab. “Their larvae wouldn’t be able to travel to the ocean, and the juvenile wouldn’t be able to travel back upstream. There could also be an increase in invasive fish species with the degraded waterways, which compete with our native species for resources.” The research was a collaboration among UH Mānoa Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit (PCSU), NREM, Oregon State University, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and United Kingdom Center for Ecology and Hydrology. “Our study illustrates one of many connections between terrestrial freshwater ecosystems and the ocean, which highlights how critically important it is to continue Hawaiʻi’s legacy of integrated ecosystem management,” said UH PCSU Director Shaya Honarvar, one of the study collaborators. “This stewardship approach has been at the center of community life for as long as people have inhabited these islands.” The researchers said the results reaffirm the importance of tracking the health of streams and freshwater bodies, and prioritize which waterways and habitats should be restored and protected to ensure the migration of native stream species and ultimately increase their populations.