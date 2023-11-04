(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police are looking for a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates man with an arrest warrant, known to frequent the Kona and Ka‘ū areas.

Police say 52-year-old Lee Todd Mallon of Ocean View is considered armed and dangerous. Mallon is wanted for five criminal charges, including:

Kidnapping

First-degree robbery

Third-degree assault

First-degree terroristic threatening

Third-degree theft

Mallon is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police urge members of the public to use caution and not attempt to contact Mallon. In a news release, the police department also stated:

Police would like to remind the public that anyone who hinders the apprehension of a wanted person by providing money, transportation, weapons, disguise, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction, may be subject to the offense of hindering prosecution. First-degree hindering prosecution is a class C felony, and second-degree hindering prosecution is a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Mallon’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281; or via email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.