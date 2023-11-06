(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that took place on Friday afternoon, in waters off of Pebble Beach at the bottom of the Kona Paradise Subdivision.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Monday identified the victim as 62-year-old Mark Stanley of Kona.

From the police news release:

On Friday afternoon, November 5, 2023, at 3:47 p.m., Kona Patrol officers, along with Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel, responded to Pebble Beach in Kona for a report of a possible drowning. The victim had gone scuba diving with friends when they lost track of his whereabouts. The victim was found floating face down on the surface of the water. The victim was brought to shore by the friends that he was diving with, although he was not conscious and was not breathing. The friends immediately began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the victim and an officer on scene utilized an automated external defibrillator (AED) that announced no shock was advised. Officers and bystanders continued cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the victim until the Hawaiʻi Fire Department arrived and transported him to the Kona Community Hospital. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however, were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or lead investigator, Kona Patrol Officer Cal-Jason Hoʻopai at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.