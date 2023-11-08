(BIVN) – $5 million in federal funds is headed to Hawaiʻi for forest enhancement, state officials say. The new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, or USDA NRCS, is under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said “previous awards from USDA NRCS were used by DLNR in ‘win-win’ projects with agricultural producers, including support for removing invasive species and planting native trees at Parker Ranch on Hawai‘i Island. DLNR plans to seek similar partnerships with this new influx of federal funding.”

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: