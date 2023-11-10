(BIVN) – The U.S. Army Garrison provided an update on the Pōhakuloa Training Area on Friday, reporting that the size of the blaze at Training Area 15 is about 40 acres in size and is 50% contained.

The Army says all military training at the location has been halted, and service members were evacuated from the area. No structural damages or injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire is being contained primarily by 25th Infantry Division aircraft bucket drops.

Earlier today, the Army reported that the area “does not contain much fuel and is inaccessible currently, but firefighters are on scene to continue monitoring the situation.”