(BIVN) – The fire at Pōhakuloa Training Area has grown to between 300 to 500 acres in size, the U.S. Army Garrison reported on Tuesday, and is 60% percent contained.

The U.S. Army says there is no danger to the surrounding communities. A Red Flag Warning is currently in place for portions of Hawaiʻi island, including the area of Pōhakuloa.

On Monday, high winds reportedly reinvigorated the smoldering fire that began last week. Army officials said yesterday that the fire was traveling westward towards Puʻu Kee Kee.

“PTA firefighters and Public Works continue efforts to apply wet lines and create firebreaks to manage the flow of the fire,” an Army spokesperson said. “Wet lining is the tactic to saturate unburned areas with water to prevent the fire spreading. Firefighters work closely with the PTA environmental section to identify and protect areas with natural and cultural items.”

The 25th Infantry Division Army helicopters are also supporting with bucket drops.