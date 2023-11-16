(BIVN) – The volcanic unrest at Kīlauea volcano persists with moderate levels of seismicity, and no signs of an imminent eruption. The volcano alert level remains at ADVISORY.

From the USGS HVO on Thursday, Nov. 16:

Summit Observations: Moderate levels of seismicity continue after a swarm started on Friday, November 10th. Activity is primarily occurring within and immediately south of Kīlauea’s caldera and extending towards the southwest. HVO continues to monitor this activity. The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter, located northwest of the caldera, has indicated a minor deflation episode at the summit over the past 2 days. However, overall, the summit of Kīlauea remains at a high level of inflation, above the level reached prior to the most recent eruption in September 2023. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low and were measured at a rate of about 100 tonnes per day on October 19, 2023. There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, but eruptive activity is possible in the coming weeks or months. Increased inflation and earthquake activity (heightened unrest) are expected to precede an eruption. The onsets of previous summit eruptions have been marked by strong swarms of earthquakes caused by the emplacement of a dike 1-2 hours before eruptions.