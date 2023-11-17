(BIVN) – Wednesday’s Waimea Community Association dinner event, held in honor of first responders, also featured a talk about the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, which has organized an extraordinary 16-year fundraising effort to equip Hawaiʻi County first responders with essential fire apparatus.

Frank and Laura named the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation for their 25-year-old son who died in a hiking accident in 1999.

“Our most recent purchase is an Airbus H125 helicopter that is capable of providing EMS Services,” said Laura Mallery-Sayre. “It’s a full-on ambulance. It also can do fire suppression, and it can do rescue.”

“That replaces a 32-year-old chopper that was having some really serious issues with disintegration,” Laura added. “So we just we just pledged that to Hawaiʻi County in July.”

“I am pleased to announce that we have just put a deposit down on an H145 twin engine Airbus helicopter, that will be a Life Flight helicopter, to take patients to Honolulu or to Maui, as the need be,” she added.

On the night of the dinner, the Sayres also announced that their philanthropy is now being extended to Maui County.