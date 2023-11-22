(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials say parking will be limited at the five busiest airports across the state, which includes Hilo and Kona, over Thanksgiving weekend due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL); Kahului Airport (OGG); the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA); Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Līhu‘e Airport (LIH) are expected to be busy. Based on reporting from the airlines, there are no major increases in the number of flights at Hawai‘i airports compared to last Thanksgiving; however, flights are expected to be fuller, meaning the airports will be busier, especially during peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The busiest travel day is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, followed by Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Hawaiʻi DOT offers the following tips for air travelers:

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure for mainland or international flights, and 90 minutes early for interisland flights.

Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim area if you’re picking up arriving passengers.

Parking lots at Hawai‘i airports fill up quickly, especially over the holidays, so it’s recommended that passengers plan accordingly.

Hilo has 480 public parking stalls, and Kona has 1,706.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT: