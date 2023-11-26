(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Although moderate levels of seismicity continue in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone, the number of earthquakes was down from the day before.

Over the last 24 hours, 17 events occurred at the summit, 21 events occurred in the upper East Rift Zone, and 59 events were recorded in the Southwest Rift Zone. Scientists say no unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remains open. The Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) is closed due to the volcanic unrest in the Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update posted on Sunday, November 26: