(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Although moderate levels of seismicity continue in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone, the number of earthquakes was down from the day before.
Over the last 24 hours, 17 events occurred at the summit, 21 events occurred in the upper East Rift Zone, and 59 events were recorded in the Southwest Rift Zone. Scientists say no unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.
The Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remains open. The Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) is closed due to the volcanic unrest in the Southwest Rift Zone.
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update posted on Sunday, November 26:
Summit Observations: Summit seismicity over the past 24 hours continues with 17 events occurring, and with 21 events in the upper East Rift Zone.
The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter, located northwest of the caldera, shows an inflationary signal of 1.2 microrads over the past 24 hours, and a break in slope at 2:24 a.m. from earthquake sloshing. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, located southwest of the caldera, shows a flat signal over the past 24 hours and also shows the same break in slope from earthquake sloshing at 2:24 a.m. Overall, the summit of Kīlauea remains at a high level of inflation, above the level reached prior to the most recent eruption in September 2023, and the highest level since the 2018 eruption.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low. Field observations found SO2 gas emission of 100 tonnes per day on November 17. This is the same as an observation in October 2023.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and seismic activity continues at moderate levels at the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone. An increase in seismic unrest would be expected prior to any eruptive activity in this region. The onsets of previous summit eruptions have been marked by strong swarms of earthquakes caused by the emplacement of a dike 1-2 hours before eruptions and these have not been detected at this time.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Moderate levels of seismicity on the upper East Rift Zone, summit, and Southwest Rift Zone continued Sunday.