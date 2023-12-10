(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Marine Weather Statement for Hawaiʻi and Maui Counties on Sunday, warning of a north-northwest swell that could generate surges in north facing harbors into early Monday morning.
From the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon:
A north-northwest swell of 340 to 350 degrees at around 5 feet 12 seconds will shift out of the north at 350 to 360 degrees during the evening and gradually decline overnight. This swell may produce surges at north facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo through the early morning hours of Monday. Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - A north-northwest swell could produce surges at Hilo Harbor through the early morning hours of Monday, forecasters say.