(BIVN) – The Big Island Art Fair will be held at Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa this weekend.

From an event news release:

The Big Island Art Fair is coming to Kings’ Shops December 15-17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as a special holiday pop up. Attendees to the free event have a chance to talk story with 30+ island artists, and to view and vote for entries in the “Hawai‘i Experience” art contest.

The popular art event began before the pandemic at historic Anna Ranch in Waimea, and has since broadened its reach to include Kahilu Town Hall, Kings’ Shops, and other pop up venues around the island.

“We think that Kings’ Shops is a perfect location for an event like this,” said Marketing and Local Leasing Manager Cheryl Beckley. “We are already known as a performance space for Hawaiian music and dance. And events like the Art Fair, along with our two galleries, and the stunning murals by Calley O’Neill, help make a home for the fine arts as well.”

A wide range of subject and style will be represented, including mixed media art, art photography, oil painting, watercolors, and soft pastels. More contemporary forms such as graffiti style art, acrylic paintings and lino prints are also part of the exhibition, as are three-dimensional works in stone carving, ceramics, palm weaving, and gourd carving.

In addition, visitors can view and vote for the winners of Big Island Art Fair’s art contest. Open to artists in any media, the competition challenges artists to express “The Hawai‘i Experience,” that is, the experience of charm and splendor that is unique to visiting or living on the island. Winners will be announced, and cash prizes awards on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Big Island Art Fair is a project of Everyday Enterprises, whose mission is to support local artists, provide a venue for visitors to view and buy from a quality, curated selection of local art, and to promote a sense of community between local artists and their clients.

“We are very excited to work with Kings’ Shops to have the Fair at such a wonderful venue,”said Kathy Sprinkle, Creative Manger of Big Island Art Fair. “The Fair will fit in nicely with the art, food, and performance experience that Kings’ Shops already has in place for their visitors. And, it will create wider exposure for our talented local artists and enhance the visitor experience as well.”

“The Fair will be in the former Macy’s location,” Beckley said. “And everyone’s invited. Why not bring a friend, come and meet the artists, do some holiday shopping, and treat yourself to lunch, coffee or shave ice?”