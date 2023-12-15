(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory remains in place for north and east facing shores of Hawaiʻi, and county officials on Friday announced some beach park closures in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation reports Onekahakaha Beach Park and Coconut Island in are closed today due to dangerous surf conditions and debris.

Forecasters say surf heights of 15 to 20 feet are possible along north facing shores, with surf heights of 8 to 12 feet along east facing shores, until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, reporting a “9 to 10 foot medium period north swell (340-360 degrees) is passing around the islands this morning.” Forecasters warned the swell “may produce surges within north facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo, through early Saturday morning.” Mariners are being advised to use increased caution when entering or leaving port, mooring, launching and retrieving vessels.