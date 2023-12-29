(BIVN) – The Island of Hawaiʻi is getting back to normal, as drought conditions across parts of the Big Island have disappeared in recent weeks.

A kona low weather event in late-November, along with constant rain in the following weeks, brought East Hawaiʻi and Kona back to “normal”, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows.

Drought conditions in the interior areas, Kohala, and Kaʻū have also been reduced. Areas previously under “D1 Moderate Drought” are now “D0 Abnormally Dry” and “D2 Severe Drought” has fallen off the map.

“Precipitation varied across the islands of Hawaii this week,” the U.S. Drought Monitor wrote in its December 28th update. “Heavier precipitation fell on Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island, resulting in the improvements of drought and abnormal dryness on these islands, while no changes were made on Molokai, Lanai or Maui this week.”

Drought conditions were expected to extend into the Hawaiʻi wet season this year, which runs from October 2023 through April 2024.