(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are investigating another small brush fire that occurred in Kona during the early morning hours of Thursday, January 11th.

From a police news release:

At 5:23 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the 75-5700 block of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona for a report of a brush fire in an undeveloped area. Upon arrival, officers observed a fire covering a 15-foot by 15-foot area with flames reaching 6 to 8 feet high. Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames. No damages to property or injuries were reported and fire did not pose a threat to nearby businesses or residences. A cause has not been determined.

Police previously reported a brush fire in Kona on Saturday, January 6. Again, the fire was found burning in an undeveloped area off the 75-500 block of Kuakini Highway near Hualalai Road. In that case, a 10-foot by 20-foot area was scorched.

For the most recent blaze, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Sergie Marzan at the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or via email sergie.marzan@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.