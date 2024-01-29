(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and has downgraded the High Wind Warning for the Big Island summits to a Wind Advisory.

“Several pulses of west-northwest (300 degrees) swell will arrive over the next couple of days,” forecasters wrote. “A medium-period swell today will be followed by a larger swell arriving tonight into Tuesday that will produce advisory to near warning level Tuesday through Tuesday night. This swell will then gradually diminish on Wednesday.”

Surf heights of 6 to 8 feet will build to 7 to 10 feet on Tuesday along west facing shores of the Big Island, forecasters said.

Advisory level winds are currently being observed at the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Winds 45 to 55 mph, with localized gusts to 65 mph, are expected until 6 a.m. Tuesday.