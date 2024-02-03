(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and scientists say the likelihood of an eminent eruption has decreased.

The alert level for Kīlauea has been lowered from WATCH to ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code from ORGANE to YELLOW.

Scientists say the intrusion of magma into the area of the Koa‘e fault system appears to have slowed. Earthquake and ground deformation rates have decreased significantly over the past 24 hours.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday morning provided this information its Volcanic Activity Notice:

In total, more than 3,000 earthquakes were recorded over the past week during this event, which coincided with ground deformation patterns indicative of magma moving from beneath the summit to the southwest under the Koa‘e fault system. More information on this intrusive activity will be available in the Kīlauea daily update published later today.

The Observatory will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of renewed activity.