(BIVN) – A Kona man who was arrested for allegedly carrying more than 21 grams of suspected fentanyl as he arrived at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on Friday afternoon.
35-year-old Dorian Thompson was contacted by Hawaiʻi Police vice officers and Homeland Security Investigations Taskforce agents as he was deplaning an inbound mainland flight on February 2nd. According to police:
Thompson was arrested for violating his court ordered bail conditions that stemmed from a recent drug related incident. Investigators obtained consent to search his items and recovered 21.7 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl from a bag that Thompson was carrying. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, .02 milligrams of powdered fentanyl is considered a fatal dose.
The lethal drug has a street value of more than $12,000.
Thompson was taken to the Kona police cellblock while investigators continued the investigation.
At 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, Thompson was charged with one count each of violation of bail and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $52,000.
Thompson remains at the Kona cellblock pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court scheduled for Monday morning, February 5.
Police encourage the public to call the police department’s 24-hour vice hotlines, (808) 329-“ZERO-ICE” (329-0423) in Kona and (808) 934-“VICE” (934-8423) in Hilo to provide anonymous information about fentanyl, “ice”, and other illegal drugs.
