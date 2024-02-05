(BIVN) – A Mountain View woman allegedly tried to bite a police officer’s arm during an incident on Friday that resulted to her arrest.

Police charged 36-year-old Florelynn Ito with attempted assault of a police officer and numerous drug offenses.

Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a Puna patrol officer observed a white Toyota Tacoma parked in front of a business establishment in Mountain View. Conducting a check of the vehicle, the officer learned that there was an outstanding “Be On The Lookout” notice for the Toyota requesting to contact and identify the driver because police had recently attempted to stop the vehicle and its operator refused and fled. As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed Ito sitting alone in the driver seat. The officer was familiar with Ito through prior contacts and knew she had three outstanding arrest warrants. Ito refused the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle, and instead turned the vehicle on, and attempted to reverse and flee the area. As the officer reached into the pickup truck and turned off the vehicle, Ito repeatedly attempted to bite the officer’s forearm and continued fighting with the officer and resisting arrest. As this unfolded, the officer observed a zip packet on the driver seat, which he believed to be illegal narcotics. As other officers arrived on scene, Ito was removed from the pickup truck and placed under arrest. Ito was arrested for her warrants, a narcotics offense, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. She was transported to the East Hawai‘i Detention Facility where she was held as police continued their investigation. Ito’s Toyota pickup truck was recovered and towed to the Hilo Police Station pending the execution of a search warrant. Later in the day on Friday, detectives with the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant on the pickup truck, recovering more than two grams of powdered fentanyl, along with 151 buprenorphine naloxone pills.

Police detectives charged Ito with the following offenses:

First-degree promotion of a harmful drug

Second-degree attempted promotion of a dangerous drug

Two counts third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

First-degree attempted assault police officer

Resisting arrest

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Wyatt Kaili-Leong of the Area I Vice Section at (808) 961-2203, or via email at wyatt.kaili-leong@hawaiicounty.gov.