(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory for shores of Hawaiʻi island – from Upolu Point in North Kohala to Cape Kumukahi in Puna – has been extended through to Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, the County of Hawaiʻi reported all beach parks on the Big Island are open.

“Large easterly wind waves and a diminishing northeast (040 deg) swell continue to produce advisory level surf along east facing shores,” said the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “Although the northeast swell will gradually ease over the next 24 hours and wind waves will also slowly decrease as wind speeds ease, advisory level surf will linger.”

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible until Wednesday evening.

“All beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers, exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a radio message. “And, when in doubt, don’t go out.”