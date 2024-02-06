(BIVN) – A 12-year-old student was hospitalized, but scheduled to be released this afternoon, after becoming unresponsive at Pahoa High & Intermediate School on Tuesday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says that it was reported that the female student may have “vaped” just prior to going unresponsive.

From the police news release:

On Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the Pahoa High & Intermediate School Resource Officer was alerted by school staff, that there was an unresponsive female student on a nearby school bench. The officer immediately responded and observed the student who was unresponsive to verbal and physical stimuli. As a precautionary measure, the officer administered a single dose of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to the student; it had little effect, as she remained unresponsive, but was breathing. The girl was then transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. Area I Juvenile Aid Section and Vice Section detectives responded to the scene to assist in interviewing witnesses and to review campus video surveillance. Students at the school provided conflicting statements to officers; however, it was reported that the 12-year-old female may have “vaped” just prior to going unresponsive. The victim was treated at the Hilo Medical Center, and is scheduled to be released this afternoon. Toxicology results are pending.

Police say the Area I Juvenile Aid Section is continuing this investigation, and ask anyone with information relative to this incident to call Detective Richard Itliong at (808) 961-2278, or via email at Richard.Itliong@hawaiicounty.gov.