(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in place for north and exposed east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. on Monday.
The National Weather Service says a north swell will build tonight and peak early Sunday, producing surf heights up to 16 to 24 feet. The swell will gradually decline late Sunday and Monday as it shifts out of the north- northeast, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, with an alert for Hilo Harbor:
A large, long period, north swell from 340 to 360 degrees will build tonight and peak early Sunday. The swell will decline late Sunday and Monday as it shifts out of the north-northeast from 360 to 020 degrees. This swell will produce surges at north facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo harbors. Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving port, when mooring, as well as when launching and retrieving vessels.
