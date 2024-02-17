(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in place for north and exposed east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The National Weather Service says a north swell will build tonight and peak early Sunday, producing surf heights up to 16 to 24 feet. The swell will gradually decline late Sunday and Monday as it shifts out of the north- northeast, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, with an alert for Hilo Harbor: