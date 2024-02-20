(BIVN) – There were no injuries reported in a Waikoloa Village structure fire on Tuesday morning, that officials say may have been started by the charging of Lithium-ion batteries.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says all four occupants were out of the 3 bedroom Malina Street home when they arrived in response to the situation just after 3 a.m. HST. The structure was 50% involved in flames, with the potential to spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters battled the blaze for 22 minutes before the fire was put out. One house pet was also saved from a back room.

According to the fire department, the home owners said the fire was possibly ignited from a Golf cart Lithium-ion battery charger.

The displaced family was put in touch with the Red Cross, fire officials say.