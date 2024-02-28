(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Kona.

Police say 29-year-old Marty Pangelinan was wielding a baseball bat when he allegedly robbed two different businesses on Kuakini Highway on Monday.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided this detailed information in a Wednesday news release:

At 11:50 a.m. on Monday, the 44-year-old female manager of a gas station convenience store in the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway reported that a man, later identified as Pangelinan, walked into the business wearing a black hoodie, pants, and a black and white bandana covering his nose and mouth, carrying a black backpack and a baseball bat. Pangelinan reportedly told the store manager, “this is a robbery,” and was holding the bat upwards with one hand over his shoulder, threatening to strike her. Pangelinan repeatedly demanded money and fled the area on foot walking southbound on Kuakini Highway with more than $230 in U.S. currency. The manager then exited the store and yelled to bystanders that she had been robbed. A nearby 42-year-old male overheard the store manager and pursued Pangelinan. Shortly thereafter, Pangelinan entered a coffee establishment, also in the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway and began swinging the bat in circles, striking a display case and an oven, damaging both. Pangelinan demanded money from the 53-year-old male store manager who had positioned himself between Pangelinan and four employees who were back into a corner near the drive-through window area. The store manager instructed the employees to exit through the drive-through window as Pangelinan threatened to strike the manager with the bat. Pangelinan then swung the bat with full force toward the manager, causing him to step back, with the bat striking the countertop instead. The manager opened a metal lockbox and gave Pangelinan slightly more than $200, which Pangelinan placed in his backpack. After asking for money in the safe and being told none was in the safe, Pangelinan became irate and swung the bat at display stands containing syrups and powders, damaging them. Pangelinan headed toward the exit, at which point a male bystander intervened from outside and held the exit/entrance door closed in an attempt to keep Pangelinan inside the store until police arrived. Pangelinan then swung his bat multiple times at the door, shattering it and walking out of the establishment. However, he was soon tackled by several male bystanders, including the individual who had been holding the door shut. Pangelinan was held until police arrived and arrested Pangelinan. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) continued the investigation while Pangelinan was held at the Kealakehe Police Station. After executing a search warrant on Pangelinan’s backpack, they recovered two separate bundles of U.S. currency in the exact amount stolen from each business.

Pangelinan has since been charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of first-degree robbery

One count of fourth-degree criminal property damage

UPDATE – (4:45 p.m.) – County prosecutors say Pangelinan made his initial appearance on Wednesday morning in Kona District Court. His bail was maintained at $100,000. Pangelinan was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 1, 2024.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID, police say.