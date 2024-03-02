(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday said it “is in general agreement” with the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the latest recommendations from the CDC drops the 5 day isolation period for individual COVID-19 cases. Those who may have a respiratory virus can go back to normal activities if symptoms are getting better overall, and there has been no fever, for at least 24 hours.

According to the Hawaiʻi DOH: