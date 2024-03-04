(BIVN) – Nā Leo TV has announced the launch of its inaugural Youth Media Challenge. Hawai‘i Island youth, aged 11 to 24, are invited to submit media productions across three age divisions, for 13 themed categories.

According to Nā Leo – Hawai‘i Island’s Public, Educational, and Governmental TV Station – the initiative “aims to amplify the voices and perspectives of Hawai‘i Island’s youth, offering them a platform to showcase their creativity and contribute to community dialogues.”

“Empowering the next generation to be storytellers and content creators is at the heart of Nā Leo’s mission,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO of Nā Leo O Hawai‘i. “The Youth Media Challenge provides a unique avenue where creativity meets purpose. It presents Hawai‘i Island youth with a valuable opportunity to share their perspectives and produce media that informs, engages, and inspires.”

The three age divisions are:

Junior Visionaries (ages 11-13)

Teen Trailblazers (ages 14-18)

Emerging Creators (ages 19-24).

Youth do not need to be enrolled in a school institution to participate, the TV station says.

From a Nā Leo news release:

Participants can produce a Public Service Announcement, Short Film, and Digital Art aligned with one of 13 Themed Categories. These categories, sponsored by community partners, cover a wide range of topics from water preservation to financial literacy and disaster preparedness. Topic areas to spark inspiration for each themed category can be found at naleo.tv/youthmedia. The deadline to submit media projects is Friday, April 19. Prizes will be awarded for exceptional entries in all Themed Categories across each age division. Winning submissions will receive recognition on all Nā Leo channels and platforms, and may be featured in category sponsors’ marketing campaigns. Finalists will be invited to an awards luncheon ceremony on Saturday, May 18, where winners will be revealed. The ceremony will be rebroadcast on Nā Leo’s Educational Channel 54 and made available for on-demand streaming at naleo.tv shortly after. Every participating youth will receive an exclusive Youth Media Challenge participant tee.

The 13 Themed Categories and sponsors include:

Support Local – Sponsored by KTA Super Stores (Title Sponsor)

Water, Our Most Precious Resource – Sponsored by Dept. of Water Supply

Ocean Preservation – Sponsored by Division of Aquatic Resources (DLNR)

Financial Literacy – Sponsored by Hawai‘i Community FCU

Disaster Preparedness – Sponsored by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense

Energy Resilience – Sponsored by Hawaiian Electric

Safe Transportation – Sponsored by Hawai‘i Dept. of Transportation

Fentanyl Awareness – Sponsored by Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force

Community Safety – Sponsored by Hawai‘i Police Department

Digital Equity – Sponsored by Hawaiian Telcom

Visit with Respect – Sponsored by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

Homeless Awareness – Sponsored by HOPE Services Hawai‘i

Creating Peace – Sponsored by Rotary Club of Hilo & Rotary Club of South Hilo

More information can be found on naleo.tv/youthmedia.