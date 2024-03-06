(BIVN) – The second annual HI-PAL Outrigger Canoe Regatta will be held at the Kailua Pier on Saturday, on March 30th.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section is holding the event in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Island Police Activities League, or HI-PAL, and is teaming up with Kai’ Opua Canoe Club and Kai ‘Ehitu Canoe Club.

“Our first-ever canoe regatta last year was wildly successful and we are looking forward to all the different teams compete again this year,” said Kona Communing Policing Officer Warren Leonard in a news release.

From Hawaiʻi Police:

Check-in will be at 7 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m., and the races starting shortly thereafter. Lunch and an award ceremony will follow the last race. Kids age 12 to 18 and clubs are welcome to participate in the HI-PAL regatta, which will feature 14 events. It’s a fun and exciting opportunity for kids to paddle with their club teammates, high school teammates, or their friends that may paddle for a different club or high school.

Police say each participant (guardian) will need to complete the HI-PAL permission/release form. Anyone interested in participating can contact Officer Leonard Warren of the Kona Community Policing Section via email at leonard.warren@hawaiicounty.gov for the HI-PAL permission/release form and/or for more information.