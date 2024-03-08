(BIVN) – A planned roundabout at the entrance of Waikoloa Village is examined in a newly published Draft Environmental Assessment, and the public comment period is now open.

The County of Hawaiʻi plans to construct the new roundabout at the Waikōloa Road and Paniolo Avenue / Pua Melia Street intersection, replacing the existing two-way stop.

Bowers + Kubota Consulting, Inc. prepared the Draft EA, which anticipates a Finding of No Significant Impact.

“The Proposed Action is intended to handle the increasing traffic flow and to improve the safety of persons traversing the intersection,” the March 8 issue of The Environmental Notice states. “The new roundabout would require the acquisition of contiguous lands that extend into limited portions of TMKs (3) 6-8-002: 051 and 053.”

According to a Hawaiʻi County news release: