(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Mayor has set a date for his 2024 State of the County address.

Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver the speech from Kona this year, alongside his cabinet. The address is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Pavilion.

The address will be broadcast live on Nā Leo TV, Spectrum TV Channel 55, as well as livestreamed on Mayor Mitch Roth’s Facebook page.