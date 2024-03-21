(BIVN) – Video circulating on social media showing a man beating a dog has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Pāhoa man for second-degree animal cruelty.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, police initiated a cruelty to animals investigation and identified the suspect as 30-year-old Bronson Valencia-Yasue of Pāhoa. Officers conducted multiple area checks for Valencia-Yasue and the dog but were unable to locate either of them.

The Animal Control and Protection Agency was also contacted and notified of this incident.

On Thursday morning March 21, Valencia-Yasue turned himself in to police in Hilo where he was arrested and charged for second-degree animal cruelty. However, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney was unable to file formal charges in court due to certain information being unknown at this time and Valencia-Yasue was subsequently released from police custody.

The whereabouts of the dog are unknown at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing and police ask that anyone with information to please contact Officer Boyd Bangloy of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716 or by email at boyd.bangloy@hawaiicounty.gov.

The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in providing information and tips regarding this incident. The investigation will be forwarded to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney upon completion for further review.

