(BIVN) – Family and friends of Samuel Mwarey, the 16 year-old who was killed after being struck by a police vehicle in January, took part in a sign waving in Hilo on Saturday.

Many of the participants along the Bayfront Highway held signs that read “Justice for Sammy”.

Mwarey was struck by an an on-duty Hawaiʻi Police officer on Kapiolani Street on the evening of January 5, 2024.

In a news release, police said:

An 18-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was on-duty operating a marked Hawai‘i Police Department 2008 Ford four-door sedan, when it struck the minor who was wearing dark clothing and who was walking in the middle of the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was not operating in an emergency response mode and did have the blue pilot light illuminated. At the time of the collision there was minimal lighting in the area and it was raining.

The officer involved in the collision was placed on administrative leave pending investigation, which – after Mwarey died at Hilo Medical Center a few days later – became a negligent homicide investigation. The Office of Professional Standards also initiated an internal inquiry as a result of the incident.

Participants at Saturday’s sign waving said that they were hoping for a conclusive and transparent investigation into the incident.