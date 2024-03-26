(BIVN) – Four appointments to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority were announced by Governor Josh Green on Sunday. Three of the four names are reappointments, and the remaining name is a new appointment to replace an outgoing member.

The four appointed members, from the Office of the Governor:

Reappointment of Joshua Lanakilaoka‘aina Mangauil , as a recognized practitioner of native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea.

, as a recognized practitioner of native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea. Reappointment of Gary Kalehua Sherwood Krug Jr. , as an individual who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of P-12 education public education or post-secondary education.

, as an individual who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of P-12 education public education or post-secondary education. Reappointment of Pomaikalani Bertelmann , as an individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea.

, as an individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea. Appointment of Neil Jacob Kahoʻokele Hannahs, as an individual with ʻāina resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island-based management to succeed Kamanamaikalani Beamer, who has decided to step down from the Authority at the end of his term on June 30, 2024.

If confirmed, all four members will serve four-year terms that expire on June 30, 2028.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, or MKSOA, will assume governance and management responsibility over Mauna Kea from the University of Hawaiʻi after a five-year transition period.