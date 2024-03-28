(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police on Thursday gave a detailed description of the events – including an alleged robbery and kidnapping – that led to the arrest of a couple for an array of offenses over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 32 year-old Nathan Pedro of Pāhoa and 30 year-old Jackie Carter of Hilo were arrested and charged following the incident that occurred in the parking lot outside of Joann’s Lounge in Hilo.

The lounge is in the Waiakea Kai Shopping Plaza on Kanoelehua Avenue.

Police later issued a news release, detailing the alleged “violent kidnapping incident” that took place early Sunday morning, March 24th:

On Sunday morning, shortly after 6:30 a.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Highway 11 and Mamaki Street, after police received a report of a man lying in the roadway. Responding officers contacted the 31-year-old Kea‘au man who reported that earlier in the morning he was contacted by Carter and agreed to meet with her at a lounge on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo. Upon arriving at the lounge, the victim reported he was met outside by Carter and the two went and sat in her vehicle. Moments later, a man, later determined to be Pedro, opened the vehicle door and assaulted the victim before forcefully taking his wallet, cellphone, and car keys. Pedro then reportedly went to the victim’s vehicle, rummaged through it, and slashed all four times. Pedro reportedly then went back to Carter’s vehicle and left the area, taking the victim against his will. The victim further informed police that Pedro drove to several locations in Hilo, before taking him to the area of Stainback Highway and North Kulani Road, where Pedro forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle, physically assaulted him with a police-like collapsible baton, and threatened him with a firearm. Pedro and Carter then left the area, leaving the severely injured victim there.

Police say the victim was treated at the Hilo Medical Center, and later released.

Police then turned their attention to the vehicle driven by the suspects:

The Crime Reduction Unit along with Area I Vice personnel served a search warrant on the vehicle being operated by Pedro, which led to the recovery of nearly 45 grams of fentanyl powder (broken down for distribution), 137 fentanyl pills, nearly 35 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 32 grams of cocaine, as well as a scale with methamphetamine residue, zip-packets (commonly used for drug distribution), and over $1,900 in U.S. currency.

The investigation also brought police to the Waikoloa Resort area, where the suspects were reportedly staying. From police: