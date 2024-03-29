(BIVN) – A new quarter honoring Patsy T. Mink, the former Hawaiʻi congresswoman, has been released by the U.S. Mint.

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi) was joined by Hawaiʻi education officials and gender equality advocates during a Thursday event on Oʻahu, to announce the quarter release, which is part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program for 2024.

Mink’s legacy is being the author of Title IX, and the ongoing importance of gender equity in education.

“As the first woman of color to serve in Congress, Patsy Mink was a trailblazer who fought to ensure that generations of girls and women could have every opportunity men have,” said Senator Hirono, who urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to include Mink in the American Women Quarters Program in 2021. “Congresswoman Mink’s legacy lives on through Title IX, the landmark legislation she authored to outlaw sex-based discrimination in education. As we work to build on the progress she made, I am proud to announce the launch of this quarter honoring Patsy and her legacy, so that people across our state and country can learn more about her life and contributions to the fight for social justice, equality, and civil rights.”





Hirono also advocated for the quarter commemorating Edith Kanakaʻole, which entered circulation last year.

Hirono was joined at Thursday’s event by the University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner, Hawaiʻi Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi, UH student and Title IX advocate Ashley Badis, ACLU Hawaii Legal Director Wookie Kim, and Kamehameha Schools Co-Athletic Director and a former Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Brandy Richardson.

These quotes were provided by the office of Sen. Hirono:

“All of us at the University of Hawaiʻi are beyond proud and grateful to have been part of the important work of Patsy Takemoto Mink and to be able to celebrate this milestone honoring her today,” said University of Hawaii President David Lassner. “Patsy is a distinguished UH alumna who left a lasting legacy to the world with the enactment of Title IX. UH stands fully committed to the values of equity, inclusion, and justice that are championed through what is now known as the ‘Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act.’ And we stand fully committed to the hard work we know is needed by all of us to create a future free from all forms of sex discrimination and that provides equal opportunity and access to education for all.”