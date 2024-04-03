(BIVN) – Pre-rolled cannabis flower products, also known as “pre-rolls,” can be now produced and dispensed through licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Hawaiʻi starting on April 5, 2024.

Governor Green approved the amendments to Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR), Chapter 11-850 (Interim Rules) Medical Cannabis Dispensaries last week, the state says. The changes to the rules were made in accordance with Act 108 from the 2023 legislative session.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Addition of pre-rolls to the list of allowed products benefits medical cannabis patients with limited manual dexterity and for whom inhalation is the most effective route of delivery. However, because many of the same cancer-causing compounds in tobacco smoke are also found in burning cannabis, smoking of cannabis is harmful, and a safer alternative is using a vaporizer. Patients also have access to other manufactured cannabis products, including edible products, ointments and lotions, through the 24 licensed dispensary retail locations across the state.