(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is restricting cattle imports from places where highly pathogenic avian influenza hsa been detected in livestock.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture:

Due to the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detections in livestock on the mainland, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has placed a restriction on the transport of cattle from premises where HPAI has infected cattle. Currently, HPAI has been detected in dairy cattle in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Idaho, Ohio and Michigan; however, the restriction will be placed on any future areas where HPAI-infected cattle are found. No infected cattle have been detected in Hawai‘i.

“The Animal Disease Control Branch has been closely monitoring this situation and is establishing these restrictions to help protect Hawai‘i’s livestock,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “To date, HPAI has not been detected in birds, poultry, livestock or other animal species in Hawai‘i.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently considers the effect on human health as low risk even in areas on the mainland where HPAI infections in animals have occurred.