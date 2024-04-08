(BIVN) – Police are still looking for a 29-year-old Pāhoa woman who was reported missing in July 2023.

On Monday, police issued a news release, renewing their request for information regarding the disappearance of Shanice Ogata-Staudinger.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On the morning of July 9, 2023, Ogata-Staudinger was reportedly picking opihi with a relative in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Papio Street in Pāhoa, at a spot commonly known as “Hau Bush.” Ogata-Staudinger became separated from her relative and failed to return to their prearranged meeting spot later that day. She has not been seen or heard from by her family since.

Emergency personnel conducted an extensive area search, including police with a scent discriminating canine, the Hawai‘i Fire Department’s helicopter, and the United States Coast Guard; however, Ogata-Staudinger was not located.



Police have continued to follow up on tips and have interviewed many known associates, friends, and family of Ogata-Staudinger.



Ogata-Staudinger is described as local with a medium build, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a dollar sign symbol tattoo on her left cheek.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on Ogata-Staudinger’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.