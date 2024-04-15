(BIVN) – A 21-year-old Kona man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred at an Aliʻi Drive shopping center last week.

Hawaiʻi Police say they located and arrested Peter Melling of Kailua-Kona early Friday morning, April 12th.

Melling was wanted for the robbery that occurred Thursday, April 11th, at the 75-5800 block of Ali‘i Drive. Police reported:

Upon officer’s arrival to the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m., police located a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The victim related that a male party followed him, threw him to the ground and began kicking his legs and arms, which caused him pain. The suspect then demanded all the victim’s money. The victim complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from his wallet. The suspect then fled the area on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by medics and subsequently transported via ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.

Melling was arrested for the following offenses:

One count of Robbery, Second Degree

One count of Assault, Third Degree

“After conferral with the County Prosecutor, Melling was charged with the above-mentioned offenses and his bail was set at $22,000.00,” police said.

Police added:

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224, or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov, or to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.