(BIVN) – A new fleet of autonomous electric passenger shuttles, named Miki, has been launched at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu.

The 18-month pilot project will begin service to the general public on Wednesday, April 17th.

A news release from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the Miki shuttles will be self-driving, but will still have an attendant will be on board at all times “to serve as ambassador for the new shuttle pilot project and to educate riders on how Miki operates and the service offered at HNL.”

Here is the full Hawaiʻi DOT news release:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has launched a new autonomous electric passenger shuttle that will augment the existing Wiki Wiki shuttle bus service at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The new fleet of shuttles, named Miki, the Hawaiian word for agile, will provide another option for airport users to travel between gates and terminals. “We are proud to launch the Miki shuttle service which will provide additional convenience for our airport users,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “The autonomous electric vehicles add to our ongoing progress to transition our vehicle fleet to electric vehicles and will help meet the state’s sustainability goals.”

During the 18-month pilot project, HDOT and its partners will evaluate ways to increase overall efficiency of the intra-airport transportation service. Departing and arriving passengers will have access to a pair of continuous autonomous shuttles out of a total of four, operating on a robust service schedule along the same route as the Wiki Wiki buses between the C and G gates and Terminals 1 and 2. Travelers can board the Miki shuttle with their carry-on baggage on the third level. The Miki shuttle will begin service to the general public tomorrow, April 17, and will follow the same schedule as the Wiki Wiki buses, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. The electric shuttles, services and software are supplied by Beep, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions. “We applaud our partners at Hawaiʻi DOT, Sustainability Partners and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) for their innovative integration of advanced autonomous mobility solutions in this pioneering project,” said Joe Moye, chief executive officer at Beep. “Through this collaboration, Beep will leverage its national experience in deploying and proving out these rapidly evolving technologies across multiple states and communities, while emphasizing our unwavering approach to safety and sustainability. Together, we’re enhancing accessibility and ensuring mobility for all.” Each Miki shuttle can hold 11 passengers, including the shuttle attendant. They are also ADA-accessible and can accommodate one wheelchair. The shuttles will operate at a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. While the Miki shuttles will be driven autonomously, an attendant will be on board at all times to serve as ambassador for the new shuttle pilot project and to educate riders on how Miki operates and the service offered at HNL. Shuttle attendants are trained on the autonomous shuttle’s safety features and can take over manually at any time by utilizing a controller on board.