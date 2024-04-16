(BIVN) – A structure fire closed a portion of Kaumana Drive in Hilo on Tuesday morning.
Police issued an alert message just before 6 a.m., asking motorists to avoid Kaumana Drive between South Wilder Road and Uhaloa Road.
About a half hour later, police issued a second alert message revising the closure to Kaumana Drive between Wilder Road and Amau Road.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.
