(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island.

The forecasters say the warning will be in place until 6 p.m. HST on Saturday.

West winds of 50 to 60 mph, with localized gusts over 70 mph, are possible for the Big Island summits.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the National Weather Service said. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

“Be prepared for road-closures,” the forecasters said. “Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public at the mid-level Visitor Information Station “due to winds gusting above 65 mph”, rangers said.

The National Park Service website shows the summit of Mauna Loa is also closed to all day hiking and overnight camping due to high winds.