(BIVN) – Voters are now receiving notification cards for the 2024 elections in the mailbox.

From the State Office of Elections:

With the 2024 Elections approaching, Hawaii voters should be receiving their voter notification card in the mail. The voter notification card confirms that voters are properly registered to vote in the Primary Election (in August) and the General Election (in November). Voters who have not received a notification card, possibly due to a move or change of address, will need to update their voter registration.

If a voter notification card is received for a voter who no longer lives at that address, election officials ask that you please write “not at this address” on the card and place it back in the mail. The returned card will be used to update the voter rolls by requiring the voter to update their voter registration.

“We are asking all voters to help us ensure the accuracy of the voter roll,” said Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer, “so please let us know if the previous resident at your address has moved out.”

Voters are also encouraged to sign up for ballot notifications to receive alerts about their ballots. Notifications are sent when ballots have been mailed, received, and accepted for counting. A notification will also be sent if there is a problem with the ballot, which will help the voter know to contact their County Elections Division. Registered voters in the County of Maui will receive an email confirming that the voter has been automatically enrolled to receive ballot notifications if the registration record includes an email address.

“The ballot notification service lets voters know their ballot has been received by our office” said Moana Lutey, Maui County Clerk. “The notification will also let voters know if there is an issue with their return envelope that needs correcting.”

Voters can sign up for ballot notifications and register or update their voter registration online at elections.hawaii.gov. For the upcoming 2024 Elections, mail ballot packets will be delivered by July 23 for the Primary Election and October 18 for the General Election.

For official election and voter information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).