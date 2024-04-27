(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but there has been an increase in seismicity in the summit area over the last few weeks. Saturday is on pace for the highest number of earthquakes in weeks.

Shallow earthquakes have also been observed beneath the upper East Rift Zone over the past several days, and two rockfalls were detected at Puʻuʻōʻō Thursday night into Friday.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level is currently at ADVISORY.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday:

Earthquake activity has increased over the past month beneath the summit of Kīlauea and south of the caldera. Activity has alternated between typical shallow, 0.5-2.5 miles (1-4 km) earthquakes beneath the south caldera region and 3-6 miles (5-10 km) deep earthquakes directly beneath Kīlauea caldera. Most of these earthquakes have been smaller than magnitude-2. Kīlaueaʻs summit remains inflated. Overall ground deformation rates remain low, with ongoing inflation of the summit and uplift south of the caldera. Tiltmeters near Sand Hill and Uēkahuna showed no significant changes over the past day. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates remain low. An SO2 emission rate of approximately 52 tonnes per day was recorded on April 23.

UPDATE – (Saturday, April 27) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday, April 27: