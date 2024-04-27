(BIVN) – A bill that would fund biosecurity programs with almost $20 million has passed through conference committee in the Hawai‘i State Legislature and awaits a final vote in the State Senate and House of Representatives.

House Bill 2619 “requires the Department of Agriculture to lead and coordinate the State’s invasive pest control and eradication biosecurity efforts”, along with certain reporting requirements.

The bill also “appropriates funds to each county as a grant-in-aid, subject to a county match, for the implementation of feral chicken control programs.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture expressed appreciation for the “landmark support” from lawmakers in a Friday news release:

“This is landmark legislation in the fight against invasive species,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “The pests that we are dealing with now are having a devasting impact across the state and with this legislative support, we can do better in protecting our ʻāina, agriculture and our way of life.” Under the bill, the legislature clearly designates the HDOA as the lead agency in coordinating the state’s biosecurity efforts and authorizes the department to execute agreements with partner agencies and private organizations. The bill provides HDOA an additional 44 positions, including 22 inspector positions in the Plant Quarantine Branch. “Everyone can agree that the management of the biosecurity programs needs improvement and we cannot thank our state legislators enough for their concern and hard work on this bill,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “With one department directing the various programs, there will be better coordination, transparency and accountability. “HDOA is revitalized with the trust that the legislature has placed in us and our staff is committed to making stronger headway in the prevention and management of invasive species,” Hurd added. “The cooperation between our partner agencies and organizations remains extremely important as we all have the common goal to protect Hawai‘i.” The measure also pays homage to the late State Representative Clift Tsuji, who championed funding for the HDOA and the state’s biosecurity program through what became known as the “Clift Tsuji Act.”

The Department provided a list of earmarked funding:

The news release also listed these other provisions of the bill: