(BIVN) – Another lengthy public meeting on the proposed Punaluʻu Village project ended with a contested case hearing set to be held on the controversial Kaʻū resort development.

During a special meeting held in Hilo on Monday, the Windward Planning Commission voted to grant standing to two petitioners: the Center for Biological Diversity, and ‘Iewe Hanau o Ka ‘Āina.

The commissioner denied a contested case request from a third petitioner, the Association of Apartment Owners of Colony 1 at Sea Mountain.

The commission also voted to consolidate the two contested case hearings into one, and decided to hire a hearings officer to conduct the quasi-judicial proceeding.



Black Sand Beach LLC is applying for a Special Management Area use permit to allow for the development of a residential and commercial community at the Punaluʻu beach in Kaʻū. The development will consist of approximately 225 residential and short stay units, a village and wellness center, retail uses, and the rehabilitation and use of golf courses. The project also proposes to dedicate a 147 acres portion of the coastline as a conservation area.

Lincoln Ashida of the Torkildson Katz law corporation appeared Monday as the attorney for Black Sand Beach LLC.

The Windward Planning Commission deferred any further action on the Punaluʻu Village project until after the contested case hearing is concluded, or mediation has occurred.