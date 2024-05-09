(BIVN) – The North Kohala community gathered over the weekend in celebration of the ongoing protection of Pololū Valley, and shared video recorded of the two day event.

On Saturday, the Protect Pololū Project met at Keokea Beach Park to collect lei the annual event demonstration of aloha in the valley.

“We’re actually making the lei and collecting lei from communities across the island, but primarily here in Kohala, so that tomorrow, Sunday, we can actually string it up across the valley,” said Kekoaopololu Kealoha, a lineal descendant who is part of the Protect Pololū Project, “So we’re trying to string a lei together that’s going to reach 1,200 feet.”

“When the dream was shared with our hui about this particular lei, there was kind of a manaʻo behind it which was a symbol of protection,” said Kealoha. “And ti leaf is very symbolic of palekana, or of safety and protection. So the idea that it was protecting the sandunes which is where there are burials, iwi kūpuna, are there. This idea of protecting it, that lei symbolizes a boundary. It symbolizes protecting a space that’s sacred to us, because that’s our kūpuna.”

On Sunday, crews hiked down into the valley to offer the lei, and do a little work.

“We got rid of a lot of um invasive species going down the trail,” said Aoloa Patao. “Tried to make it it as safe as possible for future visitors uh going down into the valley.”

“Every family, every community, every island has their very special places and it’s really important for us as people who are from here and who love these places to rise up and take care of it,” said Patao. “Really be the stewards for these places, because if not now then when? We need to keep these lands in the hands of people who actually care for these places and will treat it like its own family members.”

“We’re here to remember our ancestors and we have a day to recognize them,” said Sarah Pule-Fujii, Pololū Kupuna, Nā Manu ‘Elele aka Hawai’i Land Steward Program. “It’s very important that we respect our kūpuna in the valley.”