(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and while unrest continues beneath the upper East Rift Zone and the summit caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu, overall seismicity is reduced from last week.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Starting the week, scientists noted most earthquakes have been clustered below the upper East Rift Zone, at average depths of 2 to 4 km (1.2 to 3.1 miles) beneath the surface, at magnitudes of mostly below M2.0. Earthquake counts remain slightly above background levels.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted this on Monday concerning the ongoing inflation in the summit region:

Ground deformation continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south caldera region. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter northwest of the summit showed increased inflationary tilt yesterday evening. At the same time, the Sand Hill tiltmeter southwest of the summit showed the onset of inflationary tilt in the south caldera region.

On May 8, 2024, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory staff conducted a gravity survey around the Kīlauea summit caldera “in response to current unrest and to supplement a larger survey done in March 2024.” Scientists take gravity measurements to detect subsurface mass change, sometimes from magma accumulation or removal, in the magma reservoir below.

Scientists repeat that it is not possible to say whether the current activity will lead to an intrusion or eruption in the near future, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth. “Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption,” the USGS HVO wrote.