Kīlauea Volcano Update for Tuesday, May 14
on at

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Earthquake counts remain slightly above background levels, scientists say, but overall seismicity is reduced from last week.

USGS: “On May 10, HVO staff performed maintenance on the F1cam, the thermal camera at the summit of Kīlauea. Images taken by the camera, which can be viewed here, now have a temperature scale.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and while unrest continues beneath the upper East Rift Zone and the summit caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu, overall seismicity is reduced from last week.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Starting the week, scientists noted most earthquakes have been clustered below the upper East Rift Zone, at average depths of 2 to 4 km (1.2 to 3.1 miles) beneath the surface, at magnitudes of mostly below M2.0. Earthquake counts remain slightly above background levels.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted this on Monday concerning the ongoing inflation in the summit region:

Ground deformation continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south caldera region. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter northwest of the summit showed increased inflationary tilt yesterday evening. At the same time, the Sand Hill tiltmeter southwest of the summit showed the onset of inflationary tilt in the south caldera region.

USGS: “An HVO scientist takes gravity measurements at a benchmark near a crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The gravimeter is the small, shoebox-sized instrument, which can measure a change in the force of gravity to one-in-one billionth of the force you feel every day.” (USGS photo by A. Ellis)

On May 8, 2024, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory staff conducted a gravity survey around the Kīlauea summit caldera “in response to current unrest and to supplement a larger survey done in March 2024.” Scientists take gravity measurements to detect subsurface mass change, sometimes from magma accumulation or removal, in the magma reservoir below.

Scientists repeat that it is not possible to say whether the current activity will lead to an intrusion or eruption in the near future, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth. “Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption,” the USGS HVO wrote.