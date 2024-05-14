(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday shared a detailed news release about an alleged shooting incident in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision that left one man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
On May 13th, police say 48-year old Daniel Moriarty was arrested the offense of Assault in the second degree, after a 49-year old male victim reported (eventually) that he was shot with a “rusty black powder revolver style pistol.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On May 10, 2024, just prior to 3:00 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers responded to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision to a report of an unknown type disturbance described as three males yelling in the area of Coral Parkway between King Kamehameha Boulevard and Tiki Lane. Upon officer’s arrival to the scene they observed a verbal disagreement taking place and observed one unidentified male that appeared to be bleeding, possibly from his right hand, with blood running down his right pants leg. Officers attempted to identify the male party and were given the name “Johnny Depp.” When asked, that same male informed officers multiple times that he did not need police or medical attention and was uncooperative.
On May 10, 2024 just prior to 4:00 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers received a transfer call from the Hawai‘i Fire Department relating that a male party was in the roadway claiming that he was just shot. Upon arrival, officers observed the same uncooperative male party from the previous call now with blood observed on his hands, face, and legs. The male was again asked if he needed police or medical assistance and were told something to the effect of “No”, he was fine and was heading home. Officers then followed the male party to his residence located at the 92-8300 block of Bamboo Lane where they spoke to the unidentified male’s sister. She related that the 49-year old male was her brother and that he is mentally ill. Officers informed the man’s sister of the events previously occurring with her bother and reiterated to her that his injuries seemed serious and that they wanted to speak to him in hopes of determining how he received his injuries. The injured male then informed officers that he cut his finger on a glass wine bottle, and made no mention of being shot in the leg. He again declined medical attention.
On May 10, 2024, just prior to 5:00 p.m., the injured male’s sister called police dispatch requesting that police and medical return as her brother had now informed her that he had been shot in the leg. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the injured victim was shot in the leg by a male identified as Daniel Moriarty. Officers re-interviewed the victim who informed them that he had initially been assaulted by a male party near where officers had first contacted him and related that he did not need police help at the time because he felt he could handle the situation himself.
The victim related that he went to Moriarty’s home for help because he was being assaulted by several males, unknown how many. The victim then related that he knocked on Moriarty’s door and asked him for help, to which Moriarty related to him something along the lines of “Get out of here, before I shoot you.” The victim related that he was about to leave when Moriarty pulled out a black hand gun described as having a 7 to 8-inch barrel and shot him. The victim believed the gun was a black powder gun because there was a delay from when the trigger was pulled and it had smoke come out of the barrel. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital where it was determined that a bullet was lodged in the victim’s right thigh. There was no damage to any bones or arteries and the injury was described as a “gunshot wound to the right lateral thigh with muscle damage”.
The Area II Criminal Investigative Section (CIS) was notified and continued the investigation and search warrants were prepared for Moriarty’s residence for his arrest. Both warrants were executed on May 13, 2024 just after 5:00 p.m. and Moriarty was apprehended without incident.
Upon a search being conducted of Moriarty’s residence, a rusty black powder revolver style pistol was recovered.
On May 14, 2024, upon conferring with county prosecutors, Moriarty was released pending further investigation.
