(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday shared a detailed news release about an alleged shooting incident in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision that left one man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

On May 13th, police say 48-year old Daniel Moriarty was arrested the offense of Assault in the second degree, after a 49-year old male victim reported (eventually) that he was shot with a “rusty black powder revolver style pistol.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On May 10, 2024, just prior to 3:00 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers responded to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision to a report of an unknown type disturbance described as three males yelling in the area of Coral Parkway between King Kamehameha Boulevard and Tiki Lane. Upon officer’s arrival to the scene they observed a verbal disagreement taking place and observed one unidentified male that appeared to be bleeding, possibly from his right hand, with blood running down his right pants leg. Officers attempted to identify the male party and were given the name “Johnny Depp.” When asked, that same male informed officers multiple times that he did not need police or medical attention and was uncooperative. On May 10, 2024 just prior to 4:00 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers received a transfer call from the Hawai‘i Fire Department relating that a male party was in the roadway claiming that he was just shot. Upon arrival, officers observed the same uncooperative male party from the previous call now with blood observed on his hands, face, and legs. The male was again asked if he needed police or medical assistance and were told something to the effect of “No”, he was fine and was heading home. Officers then followed the male party to his residence located at the 92-8300 block of Bamboo Lane where they spoke to the unidentified male’s sister. She related that the 49-year old male was her brother and that he is mentally ill. Officers informed the man’s sister of the events previously occurring with her bother and reiterated to her that his injuries seemed serious and that they wanted to speak to him in hopes of determining how he received his injuries. The injured male then informed officers that he cut his finger on a glass wine bottle, and made no mention of being shot in the leg. He again declined medical attention.