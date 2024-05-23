(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged for the alleged theft of a vehicle in Kona before crashing it in Hilo, as well as the alleged possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
From the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
… 32 year-old Gilbert Mata of Hilo was arrested and charged in relation to the theft of a 2023 Jeep, originally reported stolen on April 21, 2024 from Budget Rental Car in Kona. According to police reports, Mata was arrested on May 20, 2024 for allegedly operating the Jeep within the parking lot of the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo, where he was seen to drive over a cement parking curb and through heavy vegetation causing the Jeep to flip onto its passenger side. Mata was observed to exit the driver’s door and arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Mata made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $131,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 24, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Mata is charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler), Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crime, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of heroin), and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree. The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The theft case was initiated by Kona Patrol. The arrest was made by South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective David Po‘ohina, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
