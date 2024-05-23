(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged for the alleged theft of a vehicle in Kona before crashing it in Hilo, as well as the alleged possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

From the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

… 32 year-old Gilbert Mata of Hilo was arrested and charged in relation to the theft of a 2023 Jeep, originally reported stolen on April 21, 2024 from Budget Rental Car in Kona. According to police reports, Mata was arrested on May 20, 2024 for allegedly operating the Jeep within the parking lot of the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo, where he was seen to drive over a cement parking curb and through heavy vegetation causing the Jeep to flip onto its passenger side. Mata was observed to exit the driver’s door and arrested after a short foot pursuit. Mata made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $131,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 24, 2024.